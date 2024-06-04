Worked for ‘social awareness’ for two months before polls in Punjab: RSS

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 3

“RSS do not believe in celebrations. Neither have they celebrated anything nor will they ever celebrate. But we feel that results will be good if you go by the exit polls. The celebrations are BJPs prerogative (if BJP wins), we have nothing to do with it,” said RSS worker Yash Giri who takes care of ‘social harmony wing’ of RSS in Punjab.

In a conversation with The Tribune, Giri said that in the last two months, we have worked for the social awareness as far as elections were concerned. The major focus was on five key points. And these included 100 per cent voting, none should be left without voting. The second key point was that voting should be in the interests of the country, who can take the nation forward towards development. The third point of awareness was “No NOTA”. Nota can benefit a wrong person. The fourth point was voting comes first and then the religion. And the fifth point was that the new voters are bit confused, you should work with them to provide clarity about the importance of voting in a democracy, said Giri.

Giri said that these two months were successful in the sense that only in Punjab, 60,000 meetings were conducted. And it was enough to make the masses aware about the importance of the mandate. The RSS also conducted several seminars in Punjab about the election process.

“Another meeting was conducted on social harmony. We have a duty towards democracy,” said Giri.

He added that BJP and RSS were like brothers who get together whenever needed. Both are two different organisations with different style of working.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #RSS