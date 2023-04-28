Worked for welfare of all communities: Locals

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 27

Not just Sikhs, but a number of people from other communities too today came to pay tributes to the departed leader, Parkash Singh Badal, at Badal village here.

Some of them said when Badal was the CM, the Hindu community felt most secure in the state. “Badal Sahib always promoted communal harmony and Hindus were always safe under his rule. He stitched an alliance with the BJP, which at that time was considered a party of Hindus. It was the best decision of that time. With a demand for Khalistan being raised again, his presence was most needed now,” said Jagnandan Kumar, who had come from Bathinda.

Personal staff inconsolable Gurcharan Singh, who served as OSD to ex-CM, said, “Badal Sahib was just like my ‘bapu’. I am lucky that I got the opportunity to spend a major part of my life with him. He was an institution in himself.”

Driver Jarnail Singh said, “Badal Sahib used to take care of our health too. He always asked me to take a healthy diet and provided some extra monetary help as well.”

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Bhagwant Mann pay tributes to former CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Similarly, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Gidderbaha, said, “He was a secular leader who worked for welfare of all communities without any bias. He was a father figure. No leader can match his persona in the near future.”

Meanwhile, Geeta Devi, who along with her husband had come from Ferozepur, said, “Badal sahib was a messiah (saviour). He introduced several welfare schemes for Dalits. Besides, he left no stone unturned in providing education to needy students, especially girls. My daughter is now pursuing MBBS, just because of Badal Sahib.”

Further, some youngsters, who had come to have a last glimpse of the statesman, said, “Badal Sahib was thrice our age. He had a vast experience in every field, but he never made anyone feel small. Whenever we met him, he behaved politely and patiently listened to us.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Sukhbir at Badal village.