Workers’ meeting organised by Congress’s Fatehgarh Sahib candidate

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 28

Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Amar Singh, kicked out his campaign from Amargarh Assembly segment by organising ‘workers’ milni’ at Vehra Shagnan Da in Khanpur Mandian, a stronghold of Akalis till now.

The Congress MP was accompanied by office-bearers of various wings of the party led by district president Jaspal Dass, block president Deepak Sharma, Youth Congress president Rakesh Shahi, Gurjot Dhindsa and Rubal Narike.

Calling upon regional leaders and workers to work in tandem for surpassing earlier lead of over 96,000 votes, Amar Singh said that village-level and ward-level leaders, besides workers were the foundation stone of the party’s organisational setup.

“Proudly enough, Congress is the lone national-level political party in which workers and local leaders have been treated as the soul of the organisation. Before the campaign picks up pace, you have to sensitise voters about the importance of voting without coercion, allurement or caste discrimination as the ensuing election is a litmus test for saving and preserving the sanctity of the democracy which is at stake,” he said while addressing the gathering.

Highlighting his achievements during his tenure, Amar Singh claimed that he had always raised issues of residents in the Parliament and got several issues resolved by impressing upon concerned Ministers and government personnel.

“You have to make the masses comprehend that democratic values would sublime permanently in case the BJP is allowed to grab power once again,” he added, claiming that the Congress party was the only organisation which could defeat Narendra Modi.

#Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Malerkotla