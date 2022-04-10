Working on promoting industry, generating employment, says Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today pledged to make Rangla Punjab, while listing stopping brain drain as the main priority of his government.

Mann, who was here to attend the first convocation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), expressed concern over youth from the state going abroad.

He said: “Universities and colleges in Punjab are not getting students as 2.75 lakh students are going abroad annually and each of them is taking Rs 15 lakh along. We are working to promote industry to create jobs as per degrees, we will stop brain drain from here.”

Mann said unemployment was quite high and that was the major reason parents were sending their children abroad. “I want to assure you that we are working to promote good institutes to create skilled technical professionals and will promote industry to create jobs, so that students get jobs as per their degree,” he said.

CM Mann said Rs 5 crore had already been released to MRSPTU and assured more financial help if he felt the temple of education was under debt.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said: “Science and technology will help India curb hunger and bring transformation in many major sectors. I urged MRSPTU Vice Chancellorr Buta Singh Sidhu to increase research activities and for that you should ask money from the CM.”

Concluding his speech, Purohit said: “MRSPTU insignia indicates ‘Think Excellence, Live Excellence’ or ‘Yoga Karmashu Kaushalam or Excellence through Perfection’. This inspires with the seminal guidance given by Sri Krishna to Arjuna in the Mahabharata.”

As many as 103 graduate, postgraduate and PhD students were honoured with gold and silver medals during the convocation. The girls stole the show as 69 of them clinched gold and silver medals. MRSPTU conferred Honoris Causa on renowned Scientist, Dr K Radhakrishna, internationally renowned philanthropist Dr SP Singh Oberai and industrialist Rajinder Gupta in recognition of their contribution in their respective fields.