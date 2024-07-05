Workshop on benefits of Aadhaar system

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

In order to maximise the benefits of the Aadhaar-linked schemes in the state, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Regional Office (RO), here convened a workshop today.

It was inaugurated by Anirudh Tiwari, Special Chief Secretary-cum-Director General, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, in the presence of Bhawna Garg, DDG, UIDAI, RO, Chandigarh.

The experts shed light on the Aadhaar ecosystem, and explained to the attendees the authentication processes and ways to derive the maximum benefits from the Aadhaar system.

Over 60 representatives from various government departments, including Shena Aggarwal, Director-cum-Special Secretary, Social Security, Women and Child Development, and Girish Dayalan, Director, Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances, participated in the event.

