Workshop on making ULBs more energy-efficient

Chandigarh, December 10
In a bid to improve overall energy efficiency in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) organised a technical workshop on “Energy Efficient Electrical Appliances” here at the PEDA auditorium.
This workshop was organised under Municipal Demand Side Management (MuDSM) programme of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, GoI, with the coordination of stakeholder departments of Punjab, including ULBs, Housing & Urban Development Department, Development Authorities, PWD, Water Supply & Sanitation, Mandi Board, Punjab Health Systems Corporation and PSPCL. Chief Executive Officer, PEDA, Amarpal Singh emphasised on the importance of energy efficiency and implementation of new and innovative energy efficient technologies in buildings, industries and municipalities in the state.
