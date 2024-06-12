World Biochemistry Day celebrated at Desh Bhagat Dental College

Chandigarh, June 12
The Department of Biochemistry, Desh Bhagat Dental College, Mandi Gobindgarh on Wednesday celebrated World Biochemistry Day.
Desh Bhagat University chancellor Dr Zora Singh and pro-chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur were the chief guests on the occasion.
Dr Zora Singh said that Biochemistry combines biology and chemistry so as to study the living matter.
“It powers scientific and medical discovery in the field of pharmaceutical, forensics and nutrition, making it one of the most popular fields of study and research today,” he said.
Various activities like essay writing, slogan writing, poster making among others were organised as part of the event.
