‘World record’ campaign against drugs in Faridkot

Faridkot, June 26
In a drive against drugs, students of Akal Academy schools in Faridkot participated in the ‘World’s Largest Hand Impression’ campaign.
This unique initiative aimed to set records in both the ‘World Book of Records, UK’ and the ‘Limca Book of Records’ while symbolically taking an oath against drug abuse. The event witnessed a turnout of 711 students from various Akal Academy schools of the district.
Akal Academy Jand Sahib Principal Sushil Sunita said these hand impressions were then photographed and uploaded to a web portal managed by the Kalgidhar Trust.
“We are always eager to engage in such impactful activities. We firmly believe that children must be instilled with strong values from an early age.”
