World Water Day: Cops briefed on conservation

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 22

The Malerkotla district police claimed to have sensitised its constituents towards their inherent commitment towards preservation of water.

Will rope in social organisations SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that DSPs at Malerkotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh sub-divisions had been advised to coordinate with office-bearers of social and constitutional organisations of their respective area for playing an active role in saving water as a part of routine life. "Besides sensitising our own personnel about necessity to prevent irrational use and wastage of water, we have also roped in social organisations for transforming the theme of World Water Day 'Water for Peace' into practice," said Khakh.

Besides motivating its own personnel to adopt theme for 2024 World Water Day ‘Water for Peace’ as an element of personal and professional lifestyle, the police claimed to have roped in social organisations for continuing coordinated movement to spread awareness about causes and consequences of depletion of water table and contamination of available water with toxins hazardous for human and animal life.

SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that DSPs at Malerkotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh sub-divisions had been advised to coordinate with office-bearers of social and constitutional organisations of their respective area for playing an active role in saving water as a part of routine life.

“Besides sensitising our own personnel about necessity to prevent irrational use and wastage of water, we have also roped in social organisations for transforming the theme of World Water Day ‘Water for Peace’ into practice,” said SSP Khakh.

The SSP appreciated that police personnel at various levels had responded positively to the call given by Punjab DGP to save water.

Appreciating concern shown by the police in water saving, one of seven focus areas of the Rotary International, secretary of local unit of Rotary Club Bipan Sethi said that office-bearers of various social and educational bodies had also joined hands to spread awareness about conservation of water by checking wastage and irrational use of the saviour and supporter of life, besides checking contamination by toxic substances.

Sethi claimed that special teams of experts had been constituted under supervision of president Anil Jain and Surinder Pal Sofat for organising workshops and seminars during the week preceding the World Water Day.

Speakers, including Surinder Pal Sofat, Anil Jain, and Bipan Sethi argued that employees of government and private establishments, besides domestic helps could play a major role in checking irrational use of water as they took care of water intensive activities in their routine life.

