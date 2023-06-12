 Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala : The Tribune India

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat at a protest by the SKM (non-political) in Patiala on Sunday. RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 11

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is part of the protest in Delhi on wrestlers’ allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, today joined agitating farmers sitting on fast and dharna in Patiala.

Govt must listen to their grievances

I am not here to talk about our agitation in Delhi. I am here to join our elders who are sitting on a dharna here. We want the Punjab Government to listen to their issues and resolve these. Vinesh Phogat, Wrestler

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), a breakaway group of the SKM that consists nearly a dozen likeminded unions, continued to protest outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office on Sunday.

The protesters, including farmers and wrestlers, continued to raise anti-PSPCL slogans and refused to lift the blockade till their demands were met.

“I am not here to talk about our agitation in Delhi. I am here to join our elders who are sitting on a dharna here. We want the Punjab Government to listen to their issues,” Phogat said, adding that this dharna did not belong to Punjab alone and Haryana was equally worried about the farmers in Punjab.

Addressing mediapersons, Phogat said it was sad to see farmers sitting on grounds and highways protesting for even minute issues which the government could have resolved. “Whatever is happening in the country for the past over two years is not good as the farmers feel sidelined despite contributing to the country’s economy,” said Phogat, who was accompanied by wrestler Somveer Rathi.

BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said he would continue his fast till the PSPCL resolved the demands of the farmers. “Punjab and Haryana are one and the wrestlers got our support in Delhi because they are our daughters. We will continue to raise our voice against the wrongs,” he said.

His supporters refused to take any medical aid provided by the government.

A team of doctors was stationed near the dharna site by the Health Department.

On Saturday, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leader Gurcharan Singh had pledged support to the agitating farmers. The protesters are seeking electricity connections for farmers, an end to commercial fee on electricity connections taken for ancillary businesses and a permanent solution to the stray cattle menace among others things.

