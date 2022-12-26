Batala: Wrong body cremated, SMO, doctors booked

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Batala, December 25

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal has ordered an inquiry into the goof-up in which officials of Government Railway Police (GRP) cremated a wrong body.

The inquiry will be conducted by the SDM, Shayari Bhandari.

Last night, the GRP found the body of a man near a railway track. The man had been crushed under a train.

The GRP officials followed the rules and took the body to the mortuary of the civil hospital and officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) were informed as the body was unidentified.

In the morning today, the GRP men took out the body from the mortuary and cremated it.

Hours later, the family of a man who died yesterday in a road accident arrived at the Civil Hospital to take his body. However, they found that his body was not there and that they were being handed over some other body. It later became clear that the body the family wanted had already been cremated by the GRP officials.

When the DC got to know of the incident, he asked the Gurdaspur Civil Surgeon, Dr Kulwinder Kaur, to rush to the hospital to placate frayed tempers.

SSP Satinder Singh said an FIR under Sections 304-A and 201 of the IPC was registered at the Sadar police station against the SMO, a Class IV employee and some doctors.

“It is a case of human error. There is no foul play,” said a police officer.

