XEN, 3 JEs suspended for bungling of funds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

The Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended an Executive Engineer (XEN) and 3 Junior Engineers (JEs) for misappropriation of government funds during the construction of the Judicial Court Complex, SBS Nagar.

PWD and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said PWD XEN Rajinder Kumar and 3 JEs Rajeev Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Rajinder Singh have been suspended from government service with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after conducting a preliminary investigation into the complaints received in this case, the minister said.

He added that a criminal case would be filed against eight officials in this case, including Executive Engineers Balwinder Singh, Jasbir Singh Jassi and Rajinder Kumar, Sub Divisional Engineer Ram Pal, Junior Engineers Rajeev Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Rajinder Singh and Divisional Accounts Officer Rajesh Kumar Sinha.

ETO said the PWD was the nodal agency for constructing the Judicial Court Complex. He added that not only was the completion of the project delayed but many other discrepancies like excess payments to contractors and flaws in construction were also found. Now, action has been taken against the eight officers to fix their responsibility, the minister said.

