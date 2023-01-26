XEN killed as car overturns near Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 25

An executive engineer (XEN) of the Market Committee of Ferozepur, Jasveer Singh, died in a road accident in the district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when Jasveer Singh was returning to his home at Takhtupura village, Moga, after duty hours.

Jasveer Singh lost control of the car and it broke the railing alongside the road and overturned in a field.

Immediately after the accident, local people rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the car.

The seriously injured engineer was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

SHO Iqbal Hussain said the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC into the incident after recording the statement of family members.

