'Yaarian 2' makers tender apology over song to Akal Takht Jathedar

Amritsar, September 29

The makers of upcoming film ‘Yaarian 2’, that had mired in controversy over a promotional song sequence, have submitted a written apology to Akal Takht.

Jathedar’s personal assistant Jaspal Singh confirmed that a letter addressed to Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had been received. The next course of action would be taken by the Jathedar, he added.

In the song titled ‘Saure Ghare’, that had hit the YouTube channel recently, objections were raised over a non-Sikh, clean-shaven actor supporting a kirpan.

Admitting to the blunder, the makers, including the T-series group representative, have sought an apology from the Akal Takht Jathedar, SGPC and the Sikh community. They also revealed that the controversial portion of the song had been removed and that such mistake would never be repeated in future. They added that the song had already been withdrawn from all social media platforms.

As soon as the matter had come to light last month, the SGPC had demanded an immediate ban on it and approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics and Central Film Board of Certification in this regard.

The makers of the movie had released an official statement that the actor in the song sequence was wearing a ‘khukri’ and not a ‘kirpan’. But the SGPC had rejected it outrightly and announced to initiate legal action. It had also lodged a complaint with Amritsar Police Commissioner, terming it as disrespect of Sikh principles and maryada.

