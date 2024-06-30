YAD reposes faith in Sukhbir’s leadership

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) today reposed faith in the leadership of Sukhbir Badal and said he alone could give effective leadership to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at this critical juncture.

In a meeting with Sukhbir, YAD chief Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher appealed to the youth to defeat the conspiracies to weaken the SAD by opportunistic elements. He urged the youth to beware of central agencies that were being used to take control of the religious affairs of the Sikhs.

The entire senior leadership of the YAD,

was present on the occasion. Senior leaders, including Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, and Parambans Singh Romana were also present.

Sukhbir explained the entire sequence of events of the last than two months in detail to the YAD’s office-bearers. “I could have easily acquiesced to an alliance with the BJP but I refused the same because I was being told to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement without any discussion on the core issues of Punjab, including the status of ‘Bandi Singhs’, farmers, river water and state’s Capital. I did so because I can’t betray the Panth, farmers and Punjabis at any cost,” said Sukhbir.

The YAD leadership said fresh blood should be infused in the party by giving representation to the youth.

Sukhbir added that the party was devising a programme to give meaningful responsibilities to the youth wing and make it stronger than before.

