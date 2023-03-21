YC poll: Channi, Mohindra field their sons

Chandigarh, March 20
Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former minister Brahm Mohindra are among the senior Congress leaders, who have fielded their kin, to contest Punjab Youth Congress poll scheduled between March 10 and April 10.
While Mohit Mohindra, son of Mohindra is in the race for the post of president, Navjot Singh, Channi’s son is contesting for the post of Ropar district chief. Gurdsapur MLA Barindermeet Pahra’ brother, Baljeet Singh Pahra and son of Phagwara MLA Balwinder Dhalwial are also in the fray for the post of district president.
Party insiders said after general consensus among the state top leadership that the post of president should go to a Hindu face, the contest is mainly between Mohit and former NSUI chief Akshay Sharma.
By putting up a Hindu face, the Congress leadership would try to balance out the caste and religion ahead of the 2024 General Elections. For the last two consecutive terms, the post of president was held by Jats.
