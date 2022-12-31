Year on, Bhawanigarh bus stand turns a parking lot

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 30

Hundreds of area residents coming to the Bhawanigarh bus stand, located on the Sangrur-Patiala road, have to face biting cold in the winter and scorching heat in the summer as they have to wait on the road to board the buses, which do not enter the bus stand.

The bus stand was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore and was inaugurated on September 1, 2021, by former PWD and Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla.

Have health issues I have health issues and have to travel to Sangrur for an appointment with my doctor. Despite having a bus stand with all facilities, we are forced to stand on the road.”— Gurbhajan Singh, An elderly man

“Every morning, hundreds of passengers have to face problems while boarding a bus and often the buses stop on road to take on passengers, leading to traffic jams,” said Sumanpreet Singh, a student.

“I have health problems and have to travel to Sangrur for my doctor’s appointment. But you could see the irony that despite having a bus stand with all facilities, we are forced to stand here on the road. CM Bhagwant Mann could at least start the use of bus stand as it does not need any more investment,” said Gurbhajan Singh, an elderly man.

Reportedly, all shops inside the bus stand are lying closed while area residents have started using it as a parking lot. Two wheelers and four wheelers are parked inside the bus stand while staff of PRTC and private buses sit in a small room.

Sangrur PRTC General Manager Parveen Kumar confirmed that buses do not go to the bus stand. “We have not received any request from anyone regarding the issue. I will look into the matter,” said the GM.