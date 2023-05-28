Year on, probe crawls in Sidhu Moosewala case

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, May 27

A year after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, the probe in the case is still going on.

The Mansa police have filed two chargesheets in the court against 31 accused in the case. Though the police have interrogated two famous Punjabi singers Mankirt Aulakh and Babbu Maan, Moosewala’s family believes only shooters have been arrested. They feel the persons who were behind the conspiracy have not been brought to book so far.

On August 26, the SIT had filed an 1,850-page chargesheet in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa against 24 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The jeep in which he was killed.

On December 21, the SIT filed a second chargesheet against seven more accused, including gangster Deepak Mundi, who was part of the shooters’ ‘Haryana module’ that killed the singer.

The police had identified six shooters — Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi, Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa — who were part of two modules allegedly involved in the killing. The Punjab Police had killed Roopa and Manpreet in an encounter in Amritsar.

The 27 arrested accused are either in police or judicial custody. While four accused Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra are in foreign countries.

Moosewala’s uncle Chamkaur Singh said, “Shooters and others who provided logistical support have been arrested and a chargesheet has also been presented in the court, but the main conspirators have not been exposed yet. We want the government to expose the masterminds who gave money to others to execute this plan.”

Chamkaur said, “We have given the names of the suspects, who we think are involved in the case, to the SIT, but no action has been taken against them yet. So, we will continue to raise our voice demanding justice.”

Mansa SSP Dr Nanak Singh said, “The probe is still going on, we have already presented two challans in the court in the case so far.”

The popular Punjabi singer was shot dead in broad daylight at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security was pruned, while he himself was driving a Mahindra Thar.