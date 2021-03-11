Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in custody of Delhi Police, has reportedly confessed to having ordered the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

However, a news agency quoted sources in Delhi Police as saying that Bishnoi had not confessed to his role in the killing.

Delhi Police are yet to make an official statement.

The confession in front of the police would have to be again accepted by Bishnoi in court to allow the judicial system to take a call on calling Bishnoi guilty or not. Without its confirmation in court, a confession before the police is redundant.

Moosewala was gunned down on May 29 by assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa of Punjab.

Delhi Police are sharing inputs of interrogation of Bishnoi with Punjab Police that has been separately seeking custody of Bishnoi who is lodged in Tihar Jail and is facing trial under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the national capital.

Bishnoi had requested the court not to hand him over to Punjab Police claiming that he feared being eliminated in a fake encounter.

#goldy brar #lawrence bishnoi #sidhu moosewala #vicky middukhera