Yet to be paid for earlier crop failures, Punjab farmers fear more losses this year

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 25

Without getting any financial aid from the state government for their previous crop failures so far, many farmers are having sleepless nights these days as untimely rain accompanied by gusty winds for the past three days has flattened their ripened paddy crop and inundated fields.

“In 2021, rainwater had damaged my paddy crop on five acres and despite submitting all required documents, I have not received any financial aid from the government so far. The incessant rain for the past three days has again flattened my standing crop,” said Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from Moonak.

Rainwater had caused damage to standing paddy and other crops in 43 villages on over 5,000 acres last year. The affected villages included Makraud Sahib, Mandvi, Chandu, Bushehra, Shergarh, Shahpur Thedi, Nawagaon, Banarasi, Andana, Chatha Gobindpura, Phulad, Hamirgarh, Bhundar Bhaini, Surjan Bhaini, Salemgarh, Moonak while remaining villages were from Lehra block.

“At present, the situation is not alarming as weather has started improving. I have been meeting farmers and if needs arises, I will take up the matter with the state government for assessment of the damaged crops,” said Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal.

“There are many farmers in our area, who have suffered losses after repeated crop failures in the past two-three years. But they have not received any financial aid from the government even once. Some officers prepared wrongs reports and favoured some politically influential farmers during the assessment exercise. The government should order a probe and take action against the erring officers,” said Rinku Moonak, a BKU Ugrahan leader.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said he had directed all SDMs to keep a close watch and provide quick help to farmers.

Farm union to submit memorandums today

Chandigarh: Krantikari Kisan Union members will submit memorandums to MPs on Monday, urging them to take up the matter of loss of crop yield because of inclement weather conditions. A detailed strategy to submit the memorandums was finalised in a meeting of the union held on Sunday, said Dr Darshan Pal.

#Sangrur