 Yet to be paid for earlier crop failures, Punjab farmers fear more losses this year : The Tribune India

Yet to be paid for earlier crop failures, Punjab farmers fear more losses this year

Yet to be paid for earlier crop failures, Punjab farmers fear more losses this year

A farmer shows paddy crop damaged due to heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds at a village in Patiala on Sunday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 25

Without getting any financial aid from the state government for their previous crop failures so far, many farmers are having sleepless nights these days as untimely rain accompanied by gusty winds for the past three days has flattened their ripened paddy crop and inundated fields.

“In 2021, rainwater had damaged my paddy crop on five acres and despite submitting all required documents, I have not received any financial aid from the government so far. The incessant rain for the past three days has again flattened my standing crop,” said Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from Moonak.

Rainwater had caused damage to standing paddy and other crops in 43 villages on over 5,000 acres last year. The affected villages included Makraud Sahib, Mandvi, Chandu, Bushehra, Shergarh, Shahpur Thedi, Nawagaon, Banarasi, Andana, Chatha Gobindpura, Phulad, Hamirgarh, Bhundar Bhaini, Surjan Bhaini, Salemgarh, Moonak while remaining villages were from Lehra block.

“At present, the situation is not alarming as weather has started improving. I have been meeting farmers and if needs arises, I will take up the matter with the state government for assessment of the damaged crops,” said Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal.

“There are many farmers in our area, who have suffered losses after repeated crop failures in the past two-three years. But they have not received any financial aid from the government even once. Some officers prepared wrongs reports and favoured some politically influential farmers during the assessment exercise. The government should order a probe and take action against the erring officers,” said Rinku Moonak, a BKU Ugrahan leader.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said he had directed all SDMs to keep a close watch and provide quick help to farmers.

Farm union to submit memorandums today

Chandigarh: Krantikari Kisan Union members will submit memorandums to MPs on Monday, urging them to take up the matter of loss of crop yield because of inclement weather conditions. A detailed strategy to submit the memorandums was finalised in a meeting of the union held on Sunday, said Dr Darshan Pal.

#Sangrur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Himachal

Chakki bridge connecting Punjab and Himachal closed again after pillar protection crates washed away

3
Trending

‘Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi’: Falguni Pathak reacts to Neha Kakkar’s version of ‘Maine payal hai chhankai’, latter responds with cryptic post

4
Haryana

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana; farmers wary

5
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

6
Nation

6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru

7
Nation

Kerala Onam lottery winner regrets winning Rs 25-crore top prize; here is why

8
World

Putin's mobilization, referendum decision influenced by Xi Jinping, says ex Russian advisor Andrei Illarionov

9
Himachal

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

10
Nation

Draft post-mortem report says Ankita Bhandari died due to drowning; family refuses to conduct last rites

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...

Row over Assam Chief Minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case

Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...

Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested for attempt to murder

Smugglers’ gang with links to Pak busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

Unique feast in offing at Zirakpur as 32 women set to stage Ramlila

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Bollywood celebrities perform full dress rehearsals for Lav Kush Ramlila at New Delhi’s Red Fort

South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Jalandhar administration offers Rs 10K help to runner Rachna Kumari

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Potholed Dhandari flyover in Ludhiana poses threat

Incessant rain throws life out of gear

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala