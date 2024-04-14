Yet to get BJP ticket, Maluka’s bahu already in election campaign mode

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 13

Senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu today for the first time visited Bathinda after joining the BJP two days back. She kick-started her poll campaign in the constituency although BJP has not yet announced her as a candidate from Bathinda.

Before reaching Bathinda, she met party workers at Rampura Phul. There, she told mediapersons that there is nothing left in SAD. People of Punjab are leaving other parties and joining the BJP because of BJP’s pro-nation and pro-people policies.

She said that SAD is not a good party but her father-in-law Sikandar Singh Maluka has loyalty towards SAD. That is why he still is in Akali Dal. In response to a media question, she said, “There is not much difference between administrative services and politics as both have to serve the public. My retirement was also near. That is why I came into politics to continue serving the public.”

In response to another media query, Parampal Kaur said, “I am a farmer’s daughter and also know the difficulties of farmers. I will act as a bridge between the farmers and the government and solve the problems of farmers. The issue of farmers is definitely going on. I don’t think farmers’ organisations will oppose me.”

In Bathinda, she was warmly welcomed by workers of the area under the leadership of BJP district president Sarup Chand Singla. While addressing BJP workers, she announced that now, she is starting her campaign. After the party office, she, along with husband Gurpreet Maluka, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Qila Mubarak and then at Takht Damdama Sahib.

Sarup Chand Singla, who was the main contender for the ticket from Bathinda parliamentary constituency, laughed and said that even though he is upset about not getting ticket, he would leave no stone unturned to ensure the victory of Parampal Kaur.

He also said that his goal is to get 70,000 votes from Bathinda Urban Assembly constituency. He gave detailed information to Parampal about the state of BJP in Malwa region. Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh Maluka also welcomed the party workers and thanked them.

Farmers protest outside party office

Farmers under the banner of BKU Ekta Ugrahan on Saturday protested outside the BJP Bathinda office near Mittal Mall when they got to know that Parampal Kaur was reaching there. BKU leader Basant Singh Kothaguru said on the SKM call to oppose BJP leaders, we protested against Parampal.

