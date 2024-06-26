 Yoga in Golden Temple complex: Police summon influencer to join investigation by June 30 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Yoga in Golden Temple complex: Police summon influencer to join investigation by June 30

Yoga in Golden Temple complex: Police summon influencer to join investigation by June 30

Yoga in Golden Temple complex: Police summon influencer to join investigation by June 30

File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

Acting on a complaint filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against influencer Archana Makwana, who had performed yoga in the Golden Temple complex, the Amritsar police today summoned her to join the investigation.

Reacting on the SGPC’s action, Makwana said, “Couldn’t agree more… I am deeply shocked with @SGPCAmritsar decision on this issue… if they couldn’t read my soul, I have no words left to say.”

Makwana, a Vadodhra-based fashion designer, was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after she performed yoga in the shrine complex on June 21, coinciding with the International Yoga Day.

Amritsar ADCP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said a notice under Section 41-A of the CrPc had been served upon her directing her to appear before the police by June 30. “If she does not cooperate in the probe, then the arrest proceedings can be initiated against her,” she said.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said the ‘yog asana’ had absolutely no place under the Sikh principles as it contrasts with the modesty of Sikhism and the dignity of the Gurughar.

The Jathedar said the Golden Temple was the centre of Sikh spirituality, which spreads the message of universal unity, irrespective of any caste, religion and creed. “Yet, the Sikh’s holiest place has its own uniqueness and maryada. There is zero tolerance if it is attempted to be dented,” he said.

“Doing the ‘yoga’ in its precincts can never be justified. For maintaining sound health, the Sikh Gurus have taught us to adopt martial arts like ‘gatka’, but never 84 asanas of yogis. Why was it done inside the complex is a matter to be investigated,” said the Jathedar.

Reacting to allegations of Makwana that she had received death threats, Gurcharan Singh Garewal, former general secretary, SGPC, said Sikhs had always saved the honour of a woman. “There is not an iota of truth in her claims. Still, if she received threatening calls, she should report the matter to the police,” he said.

However, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has a diverse opinion. “It is my firm belief that an unintentional mistake, promptly admitted by her, deserves forgiveness. Let’s move past this matter with compassion and not allow instances like these to polarise our society and spread hatred. SGPC should also ensure sewadars inform the devotees, especially from other faiths, about dos and don’ts,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh fails to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP

3
Delhi

AYUSH students seek cancellation of NExT for old batches

4
Delhi

Delhi High Court stays order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

5
India

Om Birla files nomination as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

6
World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s plane leaves Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom

7
India

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

8
Trending

‘Oscar, Emmy’: Gulbadin Naib's cramp during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match sparks controversy

9
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

10
India The Tribune Analysis

Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh

No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh

Rare contest today as BJP rejects INDIA’s Dy Speaker post de...

Congress picks Rahul as Leader of Opposition in LS

Congress picks Rahul as Leader of Opposition in LS

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

Perverse: High Court stays trial court’s bail to Kejriwal

Perverse: High Court stays trial court’s bail to Kejriwal

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief


Cities

View All

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Street vendors whose kiosks ruined in fire get compensation

Gurjeet Singh Aujla takes oath as Lok Sabha MP for third time

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Minister Atishi faces Opposition backlash over satyagraha

Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

4 of family suffocate to death in house fire

Tutored by crime on YouTube, insurance agent turns extortionist

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana: Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands

Fatehgarh Sahib BJP workers observe Black Day