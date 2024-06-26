Yoga in Golden Temple complex: Police summon influencer to join investigation by June 30

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

Acting on a complaint filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against influencer Archana Makwana, who had performed yoga in the Golden Temple complex, the Amritsar police today summoned her to join the investigation.

Reacting on the SGPC’s action, Makwana said, “Couldn’t agree more… I am deeply shocked with @SGPCAmritsar decision on this issue… if they couldn’t read my soul, I have no words left to say.”

Makwana, a Vadodhra-based fashion designer, was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after she performed yoga in the shrine complex on June 21, coinciding with the International Yoga Day.

Amritsar ADCP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said a notice under Section 41-A of the CrPc had been served upon her directing her to appear before the police by June 30. “If she does not cooperate in the probe, then the arrest proceedings can be initiated against her,” she said.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said the ‘yog asana’ had absolutely no place under the Sikh principles as it contrasts with the modesty of Sikhism and the dignity of the Gurughar.

The Jathedar said the Golden Temple was the centre of Sikh spirituality, which spreads the message of universal unity, irrespective of any caste, religion and creed. “Yet, the Sikh’s holiest place has its own uniqueness and maryada. There is zero tolerance if it is attempted to be dented,” he said.

“Doing the ‘yoga’ in its precincts can never be justified. For maintaining sound health, the Sikh Gurus have taught us to adopt martial arts like ‘gatka’, but never 84 asanas of yogis. Why was it done inside the complex is a matter to be investigated,” said the Jathedar.

Reacting to allegations of Makwana that she had received death threats, Gurcharan Singh Garewal, former general secretary, SGPC, said Sikhs had always saved the honour of a woman. “There is not an iota of truth in her claims. Still, if she received threatening calls, she should report the matter to the police,” he said.

However, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has a diverse opinion. “It is my firm belief that an unintentional mistake, promptly admitted by her, deserves forgiveness. Let’s move past this matter with compassion and not allow instances like these to polarise our society and spread hatred. SGPC should also ensure sewadars inform the devotees, especially from other faiths, about dos and don’ts,” he said.

