Yogi inaugurates Khalsa Chowk in UP

PTI

Lucknow, November 19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Khalsa Chowk in Alambagh here today. The intersection was previously known as Tedhi Pulia, and now will be known as Khalsa Chowk, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

On this occasion, the CM addressed a programme organised to commemorate the “Jyoti Jyot Diwas” of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of Sikhs. “After the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, a grand celebration of the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was organised at the CM’s Office,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other leaders were also present on this occasion.

#Lucknow #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath