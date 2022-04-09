Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, April 9
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday took a potshot at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over law and order situation in Punjab.
Sidhu tweeted : "Maan Saab today a young girl was found dead with her hands & legs tied on highway in Dhanaula & a man killed in Khemkaran. No fear of law... If such law & order situation continues nobody will stay here. First ensure safety of 3Cr Punjabis who are here, before inviting foreigners"
Maan Saab today a young girl was found beaten with her hands & legs tied on highway in Dhanaula & a man killed in Khemkaran. No fear of law. If such law & order situation continues nobody will stay here. First ensure safety of 3Cr Punjabis who are here, before inviting foreigners pic.twitter.com/dgcqHU1Ri9— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 9, 2022
