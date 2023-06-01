Youngsters losing their lives due to drug menace: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Amidst claims of earnest efforts by the state agencies to arrest the flow of contraband in the region, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the menace of drugs is “eating our society at a high level” and many young people are losing their lives.

The assertion came as Justice Gurbir Singh dismissed the regular bail plea of an accused “at this stage” in a case registered on August 3, 2022, under the NDPS Act in Mansa district.

The Bench was told that a police party on routine patrolling saw a man and a woman carrying a red kit bag. No less than 100 strips of intoxicant tablets were recovered.

Seeking the grant of bail, the petitioner woman’s counsel submitted that a challan in the present case had been presented and the petitioner was in custody since August 3, 2022 and had a small child. The state counsel opposed the prayer by submitting that the recovery from the petitioner was of commercial quantity.

Justice Gurbir Singh added notification dated July 16, 1996, made it clear that 100 gm of Alprazolam came under commercial quantity. The alleged recovery from the petitioner and her co-accused was 722.58 gram.

Justice Gurbir Singh added: “Many deaths are reported in this part of country due to consumption of such type of drugs. Many young people are losing their lives. Therefore, keeping in view bar under Section 37 of the NDPS Act, but without discussing the merits of the case, I am of the view that the petitioner does not deserve the concession of regular bail at this stage.”