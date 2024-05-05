Youth beaten to death over ‘sacrilege’

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 4

In an alleged sacrilege incident that took place at the village gurdwara, a youth was beaten to death at Bandala village in Arifke block of this district .

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm today when a youth, Bakshish Singh (19), son of Lakhwinder Singh and resident of Talli Gulam village, reportedly entered the gurdwara premises and allegedly tore some pages of Guru Granth Sahib.

The accused then tried to flee but he was nabbed by the people. They thrashedhim, due to which he later succumbed to injuries.

Lakhwinder Singh, father of Bakshish, said that his son was mentally disturbed.

