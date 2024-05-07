Youth Congress leader Chuspinderbir Chahal joins AAP in Punjab CM’s presence

Chandigarh, May 6
In another instance of leaders shifting parties, Punjab’s Youth Congress general secretary Chuspinderbir Chahal along with his supporters, Congress leader from Amritsar Tarsem Singh Sialka, BJP leader from Jalandhar Pradeep Khullar, joined the Aam Aadmi Party. The Aam Aadmi Party is constantly seeing leaders from other parties joining it ahead of ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A large number of leaders from the opposition parties joined the Aam Aadmi Party lately.
All the leaders who joined Aam Aadmi Party said that they decided to join AAP “inspired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann” and his work in the last two years.
On this occasion, CM Mann said that the Congress party has now lost the trust of the people of Punjab. Instead of working for the people of Punjab, Congress leaders keep fighting among themselves for power.
