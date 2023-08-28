Punjab: Youth Congress vice-chiefs get show-cause notice

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, August 27
Days after the election results of the Punjab Youth Congress were announced, two newly elected vice-presidents Akshay Shrama and Udhayvir Dhillon have been issued show-cause notice for the alleged anti-party activities.
Mohit Mohindra, son of former minister Brahm Mohindra, has been elected as the president of the Punjab Youth Congress, replacing Barinder Dhillon.
Sources said since the election of Mohindra as the Punjab IYC chief, Akshkay and Udhayvir, who were in the race for the post of president, had been opposing the election results in a discreet manner.
While Mohit had got 2,40,600 votes against Akshay, who got 1,75,433 votes followed by Udhayvir, who got 13, 944 votes. Udhayvir is the son of senior Congress leader Dipinder Dhillon.
At the oath-taking ceremony of Youth Congress office-bearers, both did not share dais and defied instructions of IYC leaders Krishna Allvaru and B Srinivas.
Sources said both vice-presidents had been given two-day time to reply to the notice.
Party insiders said with the BJP making concerted efforts to make inroads in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections, there was consensus among the state leadership that the post of president of the Youth Congress should go a Hindu face, addressing the concerns of the minority community.
Otherwise the post for the last two consecutive terms had been held by Jats. By putting up a Hindu face, the Congress leadership would try to balance caste and religion ahead of the 2024 General Election.
