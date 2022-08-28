Youth dies of drug 'overdose'

Muktsar, August 27
Krishan Singh of Dhaula village allegedly died due to a drug overdose here yesterday. This is reportedly the 12th death due to the drug menace in the district in four months. Eight of them belonged to Malout subdivision.
Sukhmandar Singh, a resident of the village, lodged a complaint with the Kabarwala police alleging that he saw Satpal Singh injecting a drug in the left arm of his son, Krishan, with the help of Ajit Singh at Sham Khera village. The police have booked both Satpal and Ajit under Sections 34 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code. They are yet to be arrested by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
Some G23 leaders meet Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...