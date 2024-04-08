Youth dies of ‘drug overdose’

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 7

A 25-year-old boy of Lalchian village, Guruharsahai, died due to alleged drug overdose.

The deceased has been identified as Manjit Singh.

Yesterday, he allegedly consumed synthetic drug (chitta) at Jawai Singh Wala village and felt unconscious. Later, his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last at his home.

Dharam Singh, a farm union leader, said the police must tighten the noose around drug peddlers.

On March 15, Shamsher Singh of Sur Singh Wala village had died due to “drug overdose”.

#drug menace #Ferozepur