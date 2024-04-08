Youth dies of ‘drug overdose’

Ferozepur, April 7
A 25-year-old boy of Lalchian village, Guruharsahai, died due to alleged drug overdose.
The deceased has been identified as Manjit Singh.
Yesterday, he allegedly consumed synthetic drug (chitta) at Jawai Singh Wala village and felt unconscious. Later, his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last at his home.
Dharam Singh, a farm union leader, said the police must tighten the noose around drug peddlers.
On March 15, Shamsher Singh of Sur Singh Wala village had died due to “drug overdose”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...
Democracy Bhagat Singh fought for in danger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Lashes out at Centre, terms it ‘kale Angrez’