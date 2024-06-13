Youth dies of drug ‘overdose’

Sangrur, June 12
Jobanpreet Singh (17) of Longowal village has allegedly died of drug overdose here.
On the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh, father of the boy, the Longowal police have registered a case against Daljit Singh and Chintu, both residents of Longowal. Sukhwinder has claimed that on June 9, both took his son to some place but he did not return home. Later, he knew that his son was given an overdose of drugs by them due to which he died at the Civil Hospital, Sangrur.
