Jalalabad: Youth drowns in Sutlej while trying to save friend

Fazilka, August 3
A 22-year-old labourer, Pappu Singh, a resident of Prabhat Singh Wala Hithar of Jalalabad subdivision here, was swept away by floodwater in the Sutlej while he was tryign to save his drowning friend on Wednesday. His body was recovered from the river by a team of the NDRF today.
The deceased’s family said Pappu and his friend had gone to another village to do labour work. During their return journey, his friend started drowning in the Sutlej while taking a bath. When Pappu tried to save him, he slipped into the river and was swept away by a strong current of water.
Residents of the area tried to find his body but in vain. Eventually, an NDRF team that was called from Bathinda recovered the body today morning.
