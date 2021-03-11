Youth electrocuted in Mamdot

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: In a tragic incident, a youth got electrocuted in Mamdot on Monday night. Karanpreet Sharma (18), was part of a group, which organised ‘Chabeel’. Jasbir Sharma, a relative of the deceased, said Karanpreet was removing a tent, which came in contact with high-voltage wires. OC

ED case hearing on July 2

Jalandhar: Three days after his arrest by the ED in the alleged case of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Special Court today put off hearing on a matter related to Kudratdeep, an aide and business partner of ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, to July 2. Kudratdeep appeared via video-conferencing from Kapurthala jail. TNS

Theft reported at dera

Sangrur: Four persons allegedly entered a dera at Khadial village on Monday night, touched the feet of dera head and later locked him in a room and decamped with an LED and a DVR. “Last night four persons entered my room. First they sought my blessings. Later, they locked me and my servant in a room. As they did not find any cash, they took away the DVR and an LED,” claimed dera head Chikha Nand. TNS

4 booked for abetting suicide

Abohar: Four arhtiyas and agricultural input sellers have been booked under Section 306 of the IPC for allegedly abetting suicide of a farmer. Saurav Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Gurvinder Singh and Karandeep Singh have been named in the FIR. Ram Kumar of Kikkarkhera village died by suicide on Monday due to the mounting debt.