Abohar: Youth held for attempt to kill mother’s paramour

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 18

The Wahabwala police today arrested one Vikram Singh Vicky on the statement of Subhash Singh of Dharampura village who claimed that he saw Vicky assaulting his brother Swaran Singh (52) at 2 am yesterday inside the accused’s house and found that his brother’s leg was cut and private part damaged. Swaran was admitted to Abohar Civil Hospital where doctors referred him to Faridkot.

A case was registered under Sections 307, 326 and 324 of the IPC. Vicky was presented in a court which allowed questioning in custody.

According to the information, Swaran, who used cut sticks in different villages to sell the same in open market, had allegedly developed an illicit relationship with a woman in Dharampura village. This was repeatedly opposed by the woman’s family.

It is said that Swarn came to her house around 12 o’clock Sunday night when her husband and son had gone to the fields. At about 1 am, when her son returned, he was shocked to see Swaran in an objectionable condition with his mother. The enraged youth allegedly picked an axe and assaulted Swaran and fled.

It is said that a member of the family informed the gram panchayat about this. After about two hours, the panchayat members reached there and arranged the ambulance to shift Swarn to Civil Hospital. Preliminary medical examination indicated reportedly that both legs, besides the private part suffered deep cuts. Police inspected the spot and started an investigation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar