Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 14

A fight between two groups turned ugly, resulting in firing in front of Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo on Friday. Sukhpreet Singh, a youth from Singo village, was seriously injured in the firing. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident. The police have recovered some cartridges from the spot.

Talwandi Sabo DSP Rajesh said Sukhpreet Singh had a spat with a youth, Jassi, of Shekhpura village. Soon, two groups gathered outside the university and a fight broke out. One of the groups opened fire, resulting in injury to Sukhpreet.

