Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda, June 14
A fight between two groups turned ugly, resulting in firing in front of Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo on Friday. Sukhpreet Singh, a youth from Singo village, was seriously injured in the firing. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident. The police have recovered some cartridges from the spot.
Talwandi Sabo DSP Rajesh said Sukhpreet Singh had a spat with a youth, Jassi, of Shekhpura village. Soon, two groups gathered outside the university and a fight broke out. One of the groups opened fire, resulting in injury to Sukhpreet.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS