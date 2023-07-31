Youth killed, 15 hurt in 2 mishaps

Tribune News Service

Chamkaur Sahib, July 30

A 26-year-old youth was killed and 15 others were injured in two separate road accidents in the district. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Rajbhar, a resident of Giaspura in Ludhiana.

He was travelling with Amit Rajbhar and Suraj to Naina Devi on a motorcycle when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the Ludhiana-Ropar road.

In another incident, 13 devotees belonging to Ludhiana were injured when their tempo overturned near Ghanauli. The victims were returning from Naina Devi.

