Youth killed, 15 hurt in 2 mishaps

Chamkaur Sahib, July 30
A 26-year-old youth was killed and 15 others were injured in two separate road accidents in the district. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Rajbhar, a resident of Giaspura in Ludhiana.
He was travelling with Amit Rajbhar and Suraj to Naina Devi on a motorcycle when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the Ludhiana-Ropar road.
In another incident, 13 devotees belonging to Ludhiana were injured when their tempo overturned near Ghanauli. The victims were returning from Naina Devi.
