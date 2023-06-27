Youth kills teen sister in Punjab’s Muktsar over love affair

PTI

Chandigarh, June 27

A 19-year-old youth allegedly killed his sister in Punjab's Muktsar district on Monday after suspecting her of having an affair, police said.

Police said the accused allegedly killed his 17-year-old sister at their home by slitting her throat with a chaff cutter.

The mother of the siblings was out in the fields for paddy-sowing during the incident, police said. Their father had passed away some time ago, they said.

Police said further investigation in the matter was underway.

