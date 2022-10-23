Youth, labourer found dead

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 22

A 23-year-old youth, Sachin, reportedly ended his life at a hotel on the Abohar-Seetogunno road last night. He reportedly got a room booked last evening. The hotel staff today found his body hanging from a ceiling fan.

His father, Dharamveer, said Sachin was upset for the past few days, but did not share the problem. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem at the Civil Hospital today.

In another case, the body of a labourer, identified as Har Piyari (42), was today found hanging from a tree at Hanumangarh railway station. Her family said a co-worker, Mohinder Kumar, and his relatives had been harassing her for the past few months.