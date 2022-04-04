Youth shot, brother hurt in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, April 3
A youth was shot and another sustained injuries when armed assailants attacked the two at Mabboke village here last night. The victims, both brothers, hailed from Dona Telu Mal village in Mamdot block. Deceased Karaj Singh (30) and his younger brother Harpreet were returning from a fair, when around 15 armed men attacked them. While Karaj was shot, Harpreet suffered serious injuries in the attack.
On the basis of Harpreet’s statement, the police have booked Joginder Singh, Paramjit Singh, Baljit Singh, Surinder Pal Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Preetam Singh, besides seven unknown persons under Sections 302, 336, 324, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act , said DSP Yadwinder Bajwa. —
