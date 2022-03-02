Youth shot in Zira

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: Two unidentified persons opened fire at a youngster in Zira on Tuesday. The incident took place around 12 noon at a restaurant. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Patti. OC

Sex racket busted, 14 held

Moga: The police have busted a sex racket being run from a hotel on the outskirts of Moga city. Cops arrested 14 persons, including six women. The kingpin has been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Dharamkot. TNS

Rs7-cr heroin recovered

Ferozepur: The Crime Investigation Agency on Tuesday recovered 1.57-kg heroin worth Rs7.87 crore. The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh (23). Two of his accomplices, Shiva and Anmol, were on the run. OC

Bank official assaulted

Abohar: Ashu Pratap Mehta, an official of the Punjab National Bank, was allegedly assaulted by some persons at Bhangala village. The injured bank official was admitted to the government hospital. A case has been registered. OC

EcoSikh on plantation drive

Chandigarh: At least 400 Guru Nanak Sacred Forests have been planted in the state and other parts of the nation by EcoSikh, a Washington-based environmental organisation, and its India Chapter EcoSikh Charitable Society.