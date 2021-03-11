Youth who talked about Lawrence Bishnoi in interview to Canada-based channel on arrested under Arms Act

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 10

A youth, Rajveer Singh Sopu (21), of Amargarh village of Sadulshehar tehsil in Sriganganagar district, who had given an interview to a Canada-based channel, about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested under the Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said Rajveer had given a telephonic interview to a Canadian YouTube channel (Hamdard), claiming to be a “relative” and associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

An audio in this regard went viral on social media and also attracted the attention of police establishment.

hen raids were conducted to nab him, Rajveer Singh fled from his village Amargarh and took shelter with one of his relatives at Arayan village. From there he was arrested and a .32-bore country-made pistol was also recovered.

According to the police, when Rajveer Singh’s phone was checked an audio was found in it on YouTube, in which he had given an interview to Canada-based YouTube channel.

In the interview, Rajveer Sopu is describing himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his “relative” and also explaining “why Lawrence Bishnoi became a gangster, why Sidhu Moosewala was killed, who was among the killers and the next target would be Salman Khan”.

When questioned about the audio, Rajveer Singh reportedly confessed that he had given this interview to the Canada-based channel. He also told the voice to be his own. Intensive interrogation of Rajveer is going on. Some more revelations are expected. Prima facie it appeared that Rajveer made this audio viral to create fear among the people. He was also being questioned about the illegal weapon.