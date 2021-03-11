Youth with 'links' to Bishnoi held

Abohar, June 9
Rajveer Singh Sopu, 21, of Amargarh village of Sriganganagar district, who had given an interview to a Canada-based channel on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested under the Arms Act.
SP Anand Sharma said Rajveer, in a telephonic interview to a Canadian YouTube channel, had claimed himself to be a “relative” and associate of the gangster. Following investigation, raids were conducted. He was arrested with a.32-bore country-made pistol from there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...