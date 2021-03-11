Youth with 'links' to Bishnoi held

Tribune News Service

Abohar, June 9

Rajveer Singh Sopu, 21, of Amargarh village of Sriganganagar district, who had given an interview to a Canada-based channel on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested under the Arms Act.

SP Anand Sharma said Rajveer, in a telephonic interview to a Canadian YouTube channel, had claimed himself to be a “relative” and associate of the gangster. Following investigation, raids were conducted. He was arrested with a.32-bore country-made pistol from there.