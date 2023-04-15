Youths being harassed, says Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann

Talwandi Sabo, April 14
Slogans in support of ‘Khalistan’ and Amritpal Singh were reportedly raised during a conference of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on the occasion of Baisakhi at Talwandi Sabo today.
Speakers asked the Centre and the state government to stop the oppression of the Sikhs and appealed to the masses to support the party candidate in Jalandhar bypoll.
SAD (A) chief and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said Punjabi youths were being harassed and an atmosphere of fear was being created deliberately. He said no communal incident had taken place in Punjab.
He said youths from Punjab were being sent to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam.
Meanwhile, two activists of SAD (A) were put under ‘house arrest’ in Moga on Thursday night.
