Youths raise slogans, wave Tricolour at Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's village

Amritsar, August 14
A group of Sikh youths, holding Tricolours, today raised slogans in favour of India at Khankot, the ancestral village of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, legal counsel of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
Khankot village is located on the outskirts of the holy city, on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road.
On Saturday, activists of the SFJ had raised a saffron flag with ‘Khalistan’ written on it at Rode, the ancestral village of late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
In a video that surfaced on Sunday, a group of youths could be seen waving the national flag. Among them, a youngster, who looked in early teens, spoke in Punjabi. Without naming anybody, he said, “some people residing overseas are defaming the Sikh community for their personal interests and are provoking the youth. Their action is bringing disrepute to the community. Sikhs had sacrificed immensely to free India from the foreign yoke and we want to maintain its integrity and sovereignty.”
Two days ago, the Indian flag was put up at Chandigarh residence of Pannu by a Congress leader.
‘Maryada’ violated at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
- The ‘Sikh rehat maryada’ (Sikh code of conduct) was reportedly violated at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib across the border on Sunday. A video, which surfaced on social media, showed a group of turbaned youths and some women holding Pakistan flags and raising slogans in favour of the neighbouring country
- SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said if the video had been shot on the premises of a gurdwara then it amounted to violation of the Sikh code of conduct. “We slam this conduct and will convey our displeasure to the PSGPC”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission