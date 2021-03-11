Youths raise slogans, wave Tricolour at Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

A group of Sikh youths, holding Tricolours, today raised slogans in favour of India at Khankot, the ancestral village of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, legal counsel of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Khankot village is located on the outskirts of the holy city, on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road.

On Saturday, activists of the SFJ had raised a saffron flag with ‘Khalistan’ written on it at Rode, the ancestral village of late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

In a video that surfaced on Sunday, a group of youths could be seen waving the national flag. Among them, a youngster, who looked in early teens, spoke in Punjabi. Without naming anybody, he said, “some people residing overseas are defaming the Sikh community for their personal interests and are provoking the youth. Their action is bringing disrepute to the community. Sikhs had sacrificed immensely to free India from the foreign yoke and we want to maintain its integrity and sovereignty.”

Two days ago, the Indian flag was put up at Chandigarh residence of Pannu by a Congress leader.

