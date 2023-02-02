YPS School, Patiala, gets new pavilion, indoor shooting range

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 1

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, inaugurated a state-of-the-art underground shooting range and a cricket pavilion on the campus, here today, the second day of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

“Many have flown from all over the world to be part of the celebrations. I met a classmate of mine after 30 years,” said Sukhman Singh Sidhu.

“The newly constructed shooting range is the new addition to the campus of YPS and is named after Randhir Singh, famous Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, who is a YPS alumnus,” says Malvinder Singh, chairperson, YPS Board of Governors.

Randhir Singh inaugurated the shooting range comprising 10M, 25M and 50M targets.

It is the first fully indoor shooting range in the country which will provide training to students of the national and international level.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by old Yadavindrians who have made their mark in the sport namely Ekam Singh Mandi, Achal Pratap Singh, Simranpreet Kaur Johal, Harveen Sarao, Raj Kanwar Singh Sandhu, Abhay Sekhon and school’s Class X shooting player, Mridvika Bhardwaj.

The other addition to the YPS campus is the pavilion, which is an exact replica of one already present in the Aitchison College, Lahore.

It is dedicated to Lala Amarnath, a Padma Bhushan Awardee.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Surendra Amarnath, an aggresive left hander, who has represented India in 10 Tests and three One Day Internationals.

He is the son of independent India's first captain, Lala Amarnath.

The other activities of the day included Pagal Gymkhana games where the school students took part in various fun games like lemon n spoon, skipping race, crab race, wheel n barrow, hoopla race, old students versus present students Cricket and Basketball matches.

The day’s celebrations were witnessed by the YPS Board of Governors, AYOSA executives, eminent guests, old students, YPS staff and students.

