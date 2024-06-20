Zamin Prapati Sanghrash Committee to push for labourers’ ownership rights on homes

Sangrur, June 19
Seeking ownership rights of houses for labourers falling within the ‘lal dora’ area of villages, Zamin Prapati Sanghrash Committee (ZPSC) will resume an agitation soon to get this demand fulfilled. Earlier, the agitation was deferred in the light of implementation of model code of conduct for polls.
State-level leader of the ZPSC, Bikar Singh Hathoa said they would also agitate for ensuring allotment of one-third share of panchayat land for agriculture purpose to the Dalits in the villages by forming their cooperatives to end the auction of one-third share of the land every year.
