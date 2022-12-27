'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 26

The number of ‘zero bill’ domestic consumers continue to rise with each passing day and has touched 90.07 per cent in December with total subsidised domestic consumers, under various categories, reaching 97.9 percent.

Further, the maximum power demand in December 2022 has also increased by 1,000 MW as compared to the corresponding period last year.

As per data collected by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the number of zero bill domestic consumers for the month of December, collected till December 24, has gone up to 90.07 per cent.

The records show that till December 22, there were 27.52 lakh billed consumers in Punjab out of which 26.94 lakh fell in the subsidised category. Out of them, a total of 24.79 lakh consumers availed zero bill facility, accounting for 90.07 per cent of the total domestic consumers in the state.

Various other categories of subsidised domestic consumers, including below poverty line, freedom fighters and SC/STs has reached 97.9 per cent.

“If one looks at the actual monthly subsidy for the past four months from August to November it’s somewhere between Rs 522 to 732 crore. The average monthly bill works out to be Rs 645 crore. This clearly indicates that the domestic power subsidy bill is going to increase by about Rs 1,000 crore by this fiscal,” said a top PSPCL official.

Preferring anonymity, PSPCL officials said the daily supply has also increased by 150 lakh units as compared to the last year. “Both the state sector thermal plants at Lehra Mohabatt and Ropar are running even during peak winter season whereas these used to be under forced shutdown during the lean period in 2021,” they said.

The maximum demand from December 22 to 25 was between 7,100 and 8,000 MW, while the same during the corresponding period last year was 6,700 to 7,100 MW.

“Everyone wants to make the full use of 300 units. Therefore, thousands of consumers have two meters at their houses and keep consumption around 250 to 280 units per meter to avail zero bill scheme,” said a senior PSPCL official.

“Good politics always make bad economics. How can the state government justify ‘zero bills’ for electricity supply when financial health of PSPCL is draining?” said VK Gupta, spokesperson, All India Power Engineers Federation.

“The scheme for every domestic consumer regardless of their economic status does not make any sense. Consumers are trying to get more than one connection,” claimed Gupta.

Even the PSEB Engineers’ Association, the largest body representing PSPCL engineers, has demanded that the government releases timely subsidy and stops freebies to improve financial health of PSPCL.

When contacted, Baldev Singh Sran, CMD, PSPCL, refused to comment.