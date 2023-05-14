Zero power bills biggest factor behind AAP’s good show, says Rinku

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 13

AAP candidate Sushil Rinku, who breached the Congress citadel today, said, “Party ne jehre kamm kite ek saal, lokaan ne ohde te mohar lai hai (party’s work has paid off).”

From a councillor in 2017, Rinku has become an MP in just six years. At a time when AAP was trying to find a suitable candidate for the bypoll, Rinku jumped ship from the Congress and was declared the party candidate on April 6.

Mandate Approval of CM’s policies Party volunteers worked really hard. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned in the constituency till the end. People have approved the CM’s policies. —Sushil Rinku

Rinku (46), who was elected the Jalandhar (West) MLA on the Congress ticket in 2017, had defeated the SAD-BJP candidate Mahinder Bhagat. However, he lost to AAP’s Sheetal Angural in the 2022 Assembly poll.

Rinku said, “I do not believe in looking back. I want to focus on pending works, including the Smart City project.”

He pointed out that zero power bills to domestic consumers were the biggest factor behind his win.

He said, “Party volunteers worked really hard. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned in the constituency till the end. People have approved of the CM’s policies.” Rinku said, adding that getting pending projects, including the Adampur airport and the flyover, completed would be his priority.

Asked whether AAP faced anti-incumbency, Rinku said, “When the Opposition spreads falsehood, these things enter people’s minds. However, we went to the masses and told them about our policies. The final result is in front of all.”

On his earlier association with the Congress, Rinku said, “Hun appan puraniyan gallan chad diye. Hun appan Jalandhar de future bare gall kariye (let bygones be bygones. We should talk about Jalandhar’s future).”

“Our responsibility has increased manifold. Now, its time to deliver on the promises made to the masses,” he said.