Zero tolerance to graft will continue, says CM Mann

Bhagwant Mann



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said every drop of his blood was committed for progress, prosperity and peace of the state. He will continue to have a zero tolerance towards corruption - be it by those who ruled Punjab earlier, or his own people.

Won’t spare anyone

No one can stop us from taking action against those who have looted and ruined Punjab. Bhagwant Mann, CM

‘Sher-o-shayari’

  • CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur was present in the House on Tuesday for most part of the debate on Governor’s Address and seemed amused by ‘sher-o-shayari’ by her husband during the debate

The CM, reiterating his commitment to deal strictly with anyone committing sacrilege against any religion, said he had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs, asking it to amend the law and allow capital punishment or 20 years of imprisonment in such cases. The statement came in the aftermath of the names of Akali Dal leaders being included in the chargesheet for the 2015 sacrilege cases.

“No one can stop us from taking action against those who have looted and ruined Punjab,” he stated on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha, while winding up the debate on Governor’s address.

The Congress has been demanding an apology from the CM for the same assertion made yesterday, saying he was painting everyone with the same brush. Congress MLAs walked out of the House when Mann spoke, but Akali MLA Manpreet Ayali and BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal were present.

Mann said these parties (pointing to Opposition benches) connived with the toll and sand mafia. This year’s Governor’s address is just a curtain raiser of the massive development that will be witnessed in the coming times.

Listing the pro-people initiatives of his government, the Chief Minister said the days of long power cuts had ended as Punjab was heading to becoming power-surplus state. “Due to the efforts of his government, power generation has been enhanced by 83 per cent. We have fulfilled the promise of giving 300 units of free electricity per month from July 1. About 87 per cent households had got zero power bills in November-December 2022,” he said. He also highlighted that Punjab had emerged as the most preferred investment destination.

Mann also said his government would not allow any illegal colony to mushroom up. The process to regularise illegal colonies had been streamlined .

He said 117 Schools of Eminence had been started in 23 districts to provide quality education to children. The government was promoting crop diversification in a big way and he had taken up the issue of marketing of the alternative crops with the Centre.

#bhagwant mann

