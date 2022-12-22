Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

For the third day in a row, dense fog engulfed North India with Bathinda in Punjab again reporting zero visibility at 5.30 am today. Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh and Haryana remained blanketed with fog, affecting road and rail traffic.

“Cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets in Himachal Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog was observed at many places in Punjab, pockets of Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, east UP, Bihar and pockets of Uttarakhand and Tripura,” the IMD said.

The situation is expected to be similar tomorrow.

The IMD said the fog situation and visibility were expected to improve around December 22 night and December 23 morning due to a decrease in relative humidity at lower tropospheric levels over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, it said. Meanwhile, due to dry north/north-westerly winds from the Himalayas, cold wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during the next three to four days.